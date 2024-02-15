KeyCorp Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

NYSE UBER opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $79.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

