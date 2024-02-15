Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

KEY opened at C$31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.47. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.72.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

