Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $14.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $427.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

