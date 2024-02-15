Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $14.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $427.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $277.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 532,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,349 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

