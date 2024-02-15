Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,562,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 178,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group
Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $427.19 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.89 and a 200 day moving average of $382.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.85.
Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinsale Capital Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.