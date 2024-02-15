Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,562,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 178,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $427.19 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.89 and a 200 day moving average of $382.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

