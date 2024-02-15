Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 12th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 526.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.59, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.