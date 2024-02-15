Komodo One Day Trading Volume Hits $964,224.82 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $39.42 million and $964,224.82 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00050551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

