Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 947,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,416. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

