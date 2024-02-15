Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.070 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

