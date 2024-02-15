L7 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.39 Million (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, L7 has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. One L7 token can now be bought for $7.98 or 0.00015344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. L7 has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About L7

L7 launched on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 8.15930893 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,383,335.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

