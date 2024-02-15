Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $915.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $928.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $795.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

