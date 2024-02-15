Leann B. Smith Sells 186 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
McKesson Price Performance
MCK stock opened at $500.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.