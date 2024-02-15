Leann B. Smith Sells 186 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $500.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

