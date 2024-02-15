LianBio Plans — Dividend of $4.80 (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

LIAN stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.13.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that LianBio will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LianBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

