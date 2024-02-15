Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 2.2 %

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

