Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 178,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric
In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lincoln Electric Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $14.96 on Thursday, hitting $246.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,264. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.36 and a 12-month high of $249.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.07 and a 200-day moving average of $197.39.
Lincoln Electric Company Profile
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.
