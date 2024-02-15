Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LNC

Lincoln National Price Performance

Insider Activity

LNC opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 111.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.