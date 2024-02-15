Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Up 60.7% in January

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of LCFY stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Locafy has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79.
Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Locafy had a negative return on equity of 219.58% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.
Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.
