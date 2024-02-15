Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Up 60.7% in January

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Locafy Stock Performance

Shares of LCFY stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Locafy has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Locafy had a negative return on equity of 219.58% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Locafy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Locafy Limited ( NASDAQ:LCFY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.