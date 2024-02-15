Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 769,443 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,443 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Insmed were worth $60,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 89,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

