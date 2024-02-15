Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 63,136 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.06% of Progyny worth $34,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after acquiring an additional 670,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.22. 27,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,235. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

