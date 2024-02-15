Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,004,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.10% of ARM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 75.73.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up 2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 129.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,311,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is 76.65. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

