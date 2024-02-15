Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.53% of Medpace worth $39,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MEDP traded up $7.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,853. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $399.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
