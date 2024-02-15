Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.37% of McGrath RentCorp worth $58,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,568,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,987,000 after buying an additional 396,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,681,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 652,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,308,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.34. 29,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

