Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,824 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.68% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $39,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,840. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.22. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.32 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

