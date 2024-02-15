Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $42.18 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,434 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.19% of Trip.com Group worth $42,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 153,781 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,698. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.