Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $46.24 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.03% of Columbia Sportswear worth $46,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.6 %

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Shares of COLM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.01. 24,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,882. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

