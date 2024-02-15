Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $47.70 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. 22,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,295. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

