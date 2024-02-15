Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $53.87 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.90% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $53,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $872,497. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.91. 20,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $189.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

