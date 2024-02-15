Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.68% of Onto Innovation worth $42,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,062. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $181.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.