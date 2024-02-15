Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tenable were worth $43,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Tenable by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,576,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,664,000 after purchasing an additional 490,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $51.78. 196,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

