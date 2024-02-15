Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 463.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,591 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 699,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $316.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

