Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,372 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cactus were worth $55,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Cactus by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE WHD traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.64. 31,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

