Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $40,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.6 %

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.69. 76,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.