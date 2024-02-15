Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,768 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $35,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $7,553,880 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

PATK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,872. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

