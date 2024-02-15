Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 53,015 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,015 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vontier were worth $38,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 840.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 867,800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 190,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,608. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

