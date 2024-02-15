Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,071 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.21% of Life Time Group worth $36,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 34,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,056.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Up 2.3 %

LTH traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 167,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,860. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

