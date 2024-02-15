Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 4,416 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.61% of Masco worth $72,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Masco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after buying an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282,151 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,875,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.5 %

MAS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 285,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,514. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

