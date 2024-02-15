Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,364 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $62,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,697,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in WNS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in WNS by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in WNS by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

WNS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.87. 41,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,134. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

