Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.73% of monday.com worth $51,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 577.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $91,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after buying an additional 399,859 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.74. 423,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,142.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.