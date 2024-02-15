Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.73% of monday.com worth $51,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 577.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $91,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after buying an additional 399,859 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
monday.com stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.74. 423,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,142.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.23.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
