Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 332,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $489.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

