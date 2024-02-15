Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $58.41 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of Align Technology worth $58,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.23. 264,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,847. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.46.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

