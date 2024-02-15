Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.87% of SP Plus worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of SP stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 27,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Saturday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on SP

About SP Plus

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.