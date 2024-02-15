Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 671,028 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of Lantheus worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,729 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $63,740,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.9 %

LNTH stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

