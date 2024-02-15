Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $60.37 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,458 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.49% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $60,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 693,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

