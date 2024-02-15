Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $75.36 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 47,960 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.48% of NetApp worth $75,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,552,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NetApp by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.2 %

NetApp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.92. 222,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

