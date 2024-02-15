Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,010.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Vital Farms stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $637.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $387,843.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,710,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,960,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $387,843.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,739 shares of company stock worth $2,146,004. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

