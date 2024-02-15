Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $5.48 Million in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.32% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock worth $2,982,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 88,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,263. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.