Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $7.12 Million in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 469,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.25% of CVRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,388,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,435,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in CVRx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in CVRx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 430,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

CVRx stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,226. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.50. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

