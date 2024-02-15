Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 781,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,182,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.55% of Roku as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,010,329. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.86. 2,636,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

