Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after buying an additional 307,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 334,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,923. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.