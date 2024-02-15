Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $50,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,149. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

